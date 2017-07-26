Top EU court says it was wrong to end Hamas terror listing

The European Union's top court says a lower court should not have removed the Islamic militant group Hamas from the EU's terror list and has sent the case back to the lower court for reconsideration.

The EU originally listed Hamas as a terror group in 2001, a move that froze assets of the organization in the European Union. However the decision was annulled on procedural grounds by an EU court in 2014.

The EU appealed and Wednesday's ruling said that the 2014 annulment was wrong and must now be reconsidered.