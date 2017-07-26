Romania: Defense minister confirms $3.9B US missile deal

Romania's defense minister has confirmed that the country intends to buy Patriot missiles worth $3.9 billion dollars from the United States.

Defense Minister Adrian Tutuianu said Wednesday that Romania's Parliament first needs to pass a law that would allow the acquisition. Tutuianu estimated Romania could begin paying for the missiles by November.

His comments were the first time a Romanian official has publicly provided details of the proposed deal.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale this month, saying it would help to "improve the security of a NATO ally."

The State Department said the missile system would strengthen Romania's "homeland defense and deter regional threats," ''increase the defensive capabilities of the Romanian military," and "shield the NATO allies" that often train in Romania.