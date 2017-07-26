The Latest: 3 more bodies found in Nigeria building collapse

The Latest on the collapse of a four-story residential building in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

An Associated Press photographer says three more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed four-story residential building in Nigeria's largest city.

Emergency officials earlier Wednesday said five people had died in Tuesday's collapse. It is not known how many people had been inside the building in a poor neighborhood of Lagos.

Officials have not said what caused the collapse. Rescue efforts continued overnight and into Wednesday morning.

8:30 a.m.

Emergency officials in Nigeria's largest city say at least five people are dead after a residential building collapsed in Lagos.

Authorities say at least 15 people have been rescued from the rubble of the four-story building that collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Officials have not said what caused the collapse.

Rescue efforts continued overnight and into Wednesday morning.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of one adult pulled from the rubble. It is not clear how many people were living in the building.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the scene in a poor neighborhood of the city.