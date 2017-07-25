Authorities hold 2 judges appointed by Venezuelan opposition

Venezuela's intelligence agency has detained two more judges that the government-stacked Supreme Court had threatened with arrest after they were appointed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The National Assembly announced Tuesday that Jesus Rojas Torres and Zuleima Gonzalez had been taken into custody by SEBIN agents in Anzoategui, a state in northeastern Venezuela.

The magistrates are among 33 judges the National Assembly appointed on Friday to replace the current Supreme Court.

The troubled nation's highest court quickly declared the appointments unconstitutional and said the judges would be illegally usurping power and betraying the nation if they fulfilled their new posts.

Angel Zerpa — another of the new magistrates — was detained on Saturday.

The Supreme Court has been at the center of nearly four months of political unrest in Venezuela.