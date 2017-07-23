Tropical Storm Hilary expected to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Hilary is “likely to become a hurricane by Monday and a major hurricane by Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday.

The storm has churned south of Mexico but was on a path moving northwest -- staying away from immediate landfall. Its center was around latitude 13.2 North, 102.9 West at 4 p.m. central on Sunday, according to the NHC public advisory.

The alert also said that the storm “is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph [...] and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.”

The NWS said that maximum sustained winds are “have increased to near 60 mph” and “with higher gusts.”

TROPICAL STORM DON FORMS IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN

Last week, Tropical Storm Don became the fourth named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season -- before it broke apart.