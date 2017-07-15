Suspect in killing of American in Greece claims innocence: 'Wrong place at the wrong time'

One of the men accused of killing an American college graduate outside a nightclub in Greece is claiming his innocence as the family prepares to say goodbye on Saturday.

Nenad Javanovic, a 22-year-old Serb, claims he did not take part in the fight that killed Bakari Henderson, also 22, in Zakinthos' rowdy tourist district of Lagana on July 7.

He told Serbian media that he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“I saw big chaos, pushing around, nothing else,” Javanovic, who has been released on bail told B92 television.

"I feel bad that we were there in the first place," Javanovic said. "I expect to continue with my life, I am a free man. I am sorry about the young man," he said, referring to Henderson. "Nobody deserves that."

Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line after graduating from the University of Arizona in May, his family says.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church in East Austin.

The details of what triggered the fight between Henderson and at least nine other men is unclear.

However, a fight broke out and Henderson was chased down the street. Video footage from a security camera that aired on Greek television shows Henderson running down the sidewalk and being pursued. One man tackled him, throwing him onto a parked car before others joined in the beating.

Nine suspects, all aged between 18 and 34, have been charged in the incident. Two – Javanovic and another Serb – have been released on bail while six people – one Greek, one British citizen of Serb origin and four Serbs – have been jailed pending trial.

The ninth man, a 33-year-old Serb, will appear Saturday before a judge to determine whether he will be held in custody or released on bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.