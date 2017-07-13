Lord's Resistance Army increasingly active, UN warns

The United Nations is warning of increasing activity by an African rebel group led by one of the world's most wanted men after the United States and Uganda recently gave up their pursuit.

A report Thursday by the U.N. humanitarian agency says fighters with the Lord's Resistance Army are becoming "more and more active" in northern Congo, where they briefly kidnapped 61 civilians last month.

The report says the rebel group's activities have increased in the area that includes Garamba National Park, where fighters have been accused of poaching.

The U.S. and Uganda earlier this year ended military efforts to eliminate the LRA and capture leader Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

The U.S. and Uganda said the LRA was shrunken and neutralized.