Gibraltar not on agenda as Spain's king, UK's May hold talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has avoided the thorny issue of Gibraltar during talks with King Felipe VI of Spain.

May's office says she did not bring up the rocky outcrop at the tip of the Iberian peninsula, which Britain has controlled for three centuries against Spain's wishes.

After Thursday's meeting at Downing Street, May hailed the "incredibly strong relationship" between the two countries.

The king referred to Gibraltar in a speech to Britain's Parliament Wednesday, expressing confidence that the two nations could "work towards arrangements that are acceptable for all involved."

Britain says Gibraltar's status is not up for negotiation.

The king and his wife, Queen Letizia, are on a three-day state visit to Britain. On Thursday they visited Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry.