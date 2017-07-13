Father lets son, 6, drive car on busy Chinese road

A father let his 6-year-old son have full control of the vehicle while driving Monday on a busy road in Pubei County, China.

A passenger reminded him "to brake and to press on the gas pedal," in the video posted by Youku.com.

Police were alerted after the video was posted online.

On Tuesday, police took the father and the two passengers to the bureau, where it was confirmed that the father, surnamed Deng, had let his son drive the vehicle, the police said on WeChat, a Chinese messaging app.

Deng told police he was taking his son to apply for primary school when his son asked if he could drive.

The father also said he had taken this as a lesson and let the boy sit on his lap and have full control of the car for about 650 feet.

The father’s driver's license was suspended for further investigation and he was given a verbal warning.