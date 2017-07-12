5 IS militants killed in police raid in Turkey

Turkish police killed five Islamic State group militants in a firefight that erupted during a raid on a house in the central city of Konya, officials said Wednesday. Four police officers were slightly wounded in the operation.

Eight other militants were detained in a series of other raids linked to the operation, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Konya governor's office said police carried out the raid on the house after a routine security check on residents of homes on a route frequently used by military units revealed that it was being rented by a militant wanted by police.

The governor's office said a gun, five automatic rifles and a large amount of ammunition were seized in the raid.

Turkey has been hit by a series of deadly attacks carried out by IS or Kurdish militants and has stepped up anti-terrorism operations across the country.

IS claimed responsibility for a New Year's mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.