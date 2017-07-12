Peru protesters strand tourists at Machu Picchu

Protesters in Peru blocked the train line to the famed Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, stranding thousands of tourists Wednesday.

The customer service desk for the British-owned PeruRail company said service was being suspended Wednesday and Thursday because of the protest by local residents demanding that the government reverse its cancellation of a planned new airport.

That protest has merged with a strike by some 20,000 teachers demanding pay raises.

The government's Andina news agency said more than 1,000 riot police had been sent to the region.