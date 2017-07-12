Nigeria's leader to return 'very shortly:' Acting president

next

Nigeria's acting leader says President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return "very shortly" after more than two months in London for medical issues as concerns grow about his health.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke to reporters on Wednesday, a day after meeting with Buhari.

The acting president says Buhari was in "very good spirits" and "recuperating very quickly." They spoke for about an hour.

Osinbajo did not give other details about the health of the 74-year-old Buhari, who left for London on May 7.

Buhari also spent nearly seven weeks in London earlier this year for medical issues and later said he had never so sick in his life.

His absence has caused some in Africa's most populous country to call for his replacement. His four-year term ends in 2019.