Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News

Penis-shaped rock formation back up in Norway

Associated Press
This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. (Ingve Aalbu/NTB Scanpix via AP)

This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. (Ingve Aalbu/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark –  A penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway is up again after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged last month.

On Friday, workers put back more than 12 tons of heavy rock that broke off the Trollpikken formation two weeks ago. They used iron wedges and concrete to reattach the broken promontory after winching it up inside 10-meter-high (33-feet) scaffolding.

Joggers discovered drilling holes in the rock south of Stavanger that suggested it was deliberately vandalized. More than 226,000 kroner ($27,000) was donated online to repair it.

However, broadcaster NRK says visitors need to wait at least a week for the formation to be fully set before climbing on it.

No arrests have been made for the alleged vandalism.