AirAsia pilot calls on passengers to 'pray' amid engine trouble on flight

An AirAsia flight headed for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was forced to turn back to Perth, Australia on Sunday morning following a severe engine problem.

I thought I might die..... Today was my beginning the trip,but I backed to the Perth due to technical issue.... Anyway I still arrive!!! Thank you God!!! #airasia #perth #flight #tokualalumpur A post shared by saya mae (@maesaya) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Passengers described the wild ride as being like “a washing machine” with rapid shaking and rattling following a “huge bang” that took place around 75 minutes into the six-hour journey. The shaking, framed as something of an “engine seizure,” was reported to have been so violent that the pilot – even with 44 years of experience – called on passengers to “pray.”

Passengers were also asked to “keep an eye on” the engine outside their window, as the pilot did not have a good view from the cabin.

No one was injured during the terrifying trip on the budget airline, although marine emergency services north of Perth were placed on standby incase a water landing was required, Australia’s local ABC reported.

The exact cause of the engine issue remains unclear.

“Passengers were attended by our ground staff upon landing and were provided with all necessary assistance,” AirAsia said in a statement following the incident. “Our engineers are taking the precautionary steps to check the aircraft.”