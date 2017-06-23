Paris tour bus crashes on bridge, injuring several people, reports say

A tour bus crashed into a bridge in central Paris on Friday, injuring at least four people, according to multiple media reports.

The double-decker, open roof bus was traveling in the tunnel under the Alexander III bridge when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. local time, BFM-TV reported. The bus, with 20 passengers were onboard, was traveling from the Place de la Concorde, the police headquarters press office said.

At least four people were injured, with one in serious condition, police said.

Dozens of police officers were at the scene assisting the bus as it backed out of the bridge with its windshield smashed. The tent rooftop also appeared to have collapsed.

It's unclear what caused the crash, however, reports said the tunnel only supports vehicles that are fewer than 8.8 feet tall. It wasn't immediately known how tall the bus was.

Big Bus Tours, the bus company, told The Associated Press that the driver took the tunnel because other routes in the city were closed. Officials are looking at Paris as a potential host for the 2024 Olympic games.

Traffic was banned in parts of the city center.