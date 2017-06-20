‘Haunted house’ owners seeking live-in nanny

A family in Scotland is looking for a live-in nanny: the job offers good pay, vacation time and a private room. The catch? The house they live in is “haunted.”

The couple said they have received more than 2,000 messages about a position posted in an online job advertisement seeking a long-term nanny to look after their children, ages 5 and 7. The previous five nannies quit due to the “supernatural incidents” that have occurred during their tenure in the family’s home.

When the couple moved into their home 10 years ago, they “were told it was ‘haunted,’” but kept open minds and made the decision to buy the house anyway, according to the job listing.

A slew of nannies have cited “strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving,” although they haven’t witnessed any supernatural incidents themselves.

“This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children,” the parents stated in the ad.

The couple's ad said they often work away from home and require a nanny sometimes four nights a week, leaving the caretaker with the children in the home -- alone.

The family said in the job posting they are grateful for the more than 2,000 position inquiries into the gig, which offers 28 vacation days, legal holidays and around $64,000 for someone willing to work with the supernatural.