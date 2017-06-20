world

TERRORISM

Car bomb in Somalia capital kills at least 15, police say

Associated Press
Somali security forces attend the scene of a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Somali security forces attend the scene of a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, June 20, 2017.  (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia –  At least 15 people are dead after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, police said Tuesday.

The death toll may rise, as some of the at least nine people wounded were badly hurt in the explosion at Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu, Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press.
Most of the dead were civilians, Hussein said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist groups.

Somalis carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia.  (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

The blast comes less than a week after al-Shabab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, including hotels, military checkpoints and areas near the presidential palace. It has vowed to step up attacks after the recently elected government launched a new military offensive against it.

Al-Shabab last year became the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, with more than 4,200 people killed in 2016, according to the Washington-based Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

The extremist group also faces a new military push from the United States after President Donald Trump approved expanded operations, including airstrikes, against al-Shabab.