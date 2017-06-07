Burmese military plane missing with at least 100 passengers on board, army says

A Burmese military plane with more than 100 passengers on board went missing on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

The Chinese-made Y-8 aircraft vanished about 1:35 p.m. local time in the southern part of the country near Yangon, Gen. Myat Min Oo said.

The plane was carrying 90 passengers — mostly families of military personnel — and 14 crew members, according to Gen. Myat Min Oo.

