7 girls claim drone recorded them while sunbathing naked on deck of boat

Seven young girls from Spain filed a police report saying they were recorded by a drone while basking naked on the deck of a boat in Mallorca.

According to the complaint, several Spanish outlets reported, they were spending their Saturday catching up on a boat owned by one of them - five of them sunbathing naked on the deck - when they noticed a drone buzzing around. At one point, the complaint reportedly states, the drone came "right on top" of the girls and kept changing positions, all the while with the red recording light on.

WOMAN BRANDISHES GUN, SCARES OFF DRONE

When they realized they were being recorded by a camera on the drone, the girls noticed a luxury yacht moored nearby with a bunch of men aboard “looking at a screen and laughing.”

They said started shouting and making signs for them to stop but, according to the complaint, the men ignored them. They only stopped, the girls said, when they took out their phones and started recording them as they fled. The women followed them to port, the police report said, and contacted the police.

According to El Pais, once on land the men tried to bribe them, offering them “money to go and have dinner in a nice restaurant” in exchange for not reporting what had happened.

DRONE PHOTOGRAPHY TAKES THE REAL ESTATE BUSINESS TO NEW HEIGHTS

The incident took place last weekend a few miles south of Palma de Mallorca, in the western Mediterranean Sea.

The authorities are investigating the case to determine if the men infringed the girls’ right to privacy and if the pilot of the drone had the required license to fly it.

The men reportedly admitted having taken images of the girls but claimed they erased the recording right away.