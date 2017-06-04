TERRORISM
London attacks: What we know so far
Terrorism struck London Saturday after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market.
Here is what we know about the terror attacks so far:
- British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed there were seven dead and 48 injured in the attacks. She added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.
- May added that police have thwarted five credible plots since the March attack in Westminster.
- London Metropolitan Police said there were three assailants in the attack. The assailants were in a white van that rammed pedestrians on London Bridge and continued to Borough Market where they stopped and started to stab people near bars and restaurants in the area.
- Police said the assailants were shot and killed. They said they were all wearing hoax explosive vests.
- The identities were not immediately revealed, but witnesses had described the man as of “Mediterranean origin.”
- Police were performing raids around the city.
- France Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron confirmed some French nationals were wounded in the attack.
- A British Transport police officer was seriously injured in the attack. The unidentified officer was one of the first responders to the attack scene. He suffered injuries to his head, leg and face. The injuries were considered non-life threatening.
- DHS Secretary John Kelly told Fox News said this was the fourth or fifth time he has called his British counterpart in the last four months.