Philippines leader lashes out at Chelsea Clinton for second day after rape comment criticism

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continued to lash out at Chelsea Clinton for the second straight day after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers.

Duterte, speaking at a Navy event Wednesday, questioned if the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton criticized her father for his affair with Monika Lewinsky in the White House during his presidency. He reiterated his remarks Thursday in a speech to newly appointed government officials.

PHILIPPINE'S DUTERTE SLAMS CHELSEA CLINTON OVER RAPE COMMENT CRITICISM

"When your father was screwing Lewinsky and the rest of the young girls there in the office of the president, on the table, on the floor, on the sofa, did you raise any" criticism? Duterte said Thursday.

Duterte, who took office last year, is known for his foul-mouthed comments about leaders and has previously targeted President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and the U.S. ambassador to the Phillipines.

He has claimed that he was being sarcastic when he told troops last week that he would take responsibility for any crimes they commit while implementing martial law that he declared in the southern third of the country – even if they rape three women.

Chelsea Clinton, who was a teenager when her father’s scandal began, reacted to Duterte’s rape comment on Twitter saying: “Not funny ever.”

She has not responded to the recent criticism from the Philippine leader.

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT JOKES ABOUT RAPE IN SPEECH TO SOLDIERS

Duterte’s often profanity-laced speeches are shown live on the government television station and are usually later edited by the presidential palace to mute the foul language. Official transcripts replace expletives with ellipses after the first letter of the word, as most local newspapers also do.

That was the case Wednesday when his live speech contained crude expletives about Bill Clinton's relationship with Lewinsky that were later muted in the video posted on the government website.

The presidential palace Facebook page livestreams Duterte's speeches and they are archived without scrubbing expletives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.