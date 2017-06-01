Manchester attack: New images of bomber released in bid to track movements

Detectives investigating the Manchester Arena bomber have released more CCTV images of him as they piece together his movements after returning to the UK from Libya.

Salman Abedi left Britain on April 15 and returned on May 18, four days before carrying out his suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Some 22 people were killed in the bombing.

Many of Abedi's movements and actions in the four days after he returned were carried out alone, but detectives have not ruled out that he may have been part of a "wider network".

The newly-released images of him include some with a blue suitcase that is yet to be located.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw Abedi in the Rusholme area of Manchester between May 18 and 22 to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "We know that Abedi left the country on 15 April and arrived back on the 18 May and we now know from our enquiries that he purchased parts for the bomb after arriving back.

"What we still need to understand is if he had any of the bomb parts in his possession before he went out of the country, this is why we are tracking his movements so carefully.

Read more from SkyNews.