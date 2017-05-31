Philippine's Duterte slams Chelsea Clinton over rape comment criticism

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he was being sarcastic when hold told troops last week that he would take responsibility for any crimes they commit, including if they rape two women.

In an expletive-laden speech at a navy event on Wednesday, Duterte also denounced Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton after she criticized him on Twitter.

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT JOKES ABOUT RAPE IN SPEECH TO SOLDIERS

He asked Chelsea Clinton if she also criticized her father when he had an affair with Monika Lewinsky in the White House when he was president of the United States.

The war of words stems from a speech Duterte gave Friday in which he said he will pay the consequences if any soldiers are accused of abuses.

He said: "I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it."

Duterte is unapologetic about his manner of speech and liberally peppers casual statements with profanities.

Chelsea Clinton, responding last week to a tweet about Duterte’s comment, tweeted: “Not funny. Ever.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.