Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei lashes out against Saudi Arabia for strengthening US ties

Iran’s Supreme Leader said Saturday that Saudi Arabia is a “cow being milked” by the U.S.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking at an event marking the first day of Ramadan, accused Saudi Arabia of trading its wealth with “pagans and enemies,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"The stupid Saudi government thinks it can attract the friendship of enemies by giving them money," he said.

Khamenei added that Saudi Arabia’s rulers faced “certain downfall” for aligning itself with the U.S, Reuters reported.

"They act cordially towards the enemies of Islam while having the opposite behavior towards the Muslim people of Bahrain and Yemen," he said. "They will face certain downfall.”

The Supreme Leader’s comments come a week after President Donald Trump signed a $110 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia during his visit to the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier called for improved relations with Gulf nations during a phone call with the emir of Qatr, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

“We want the rule of moderation and rationality in the relations between countries and we believe that a political solution should be a priority," Rouhani was quoted as saying. "The countries of the region need more cooperation and consultations to resolve the crisis in the region and we are ready to cooperate in this field.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.