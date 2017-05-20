Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia in his first international trip since taking office

President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday morning to begin his first international trip since taking office.

Trump is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any Muslim majority country, his first stop overseas as president. The decision comes as Trump looks to show respect to the region after months of harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric that surrounded his administration.

Trump’s visit is also aimed at building a stronger partnership with the Saudi government to combat terrorism in the region.

After exchanging a handshake with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Trump said it was a “great honor” to be there.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told reporters on the plane that Trump spent the flight meeting with staff, working on his upcoming speech and getting a little sleep.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech on Sunday calling for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world. A draft of the speech obtained by the Associated Press shows Trump abandoning some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric that was seen early on in his campaign.

Trump will later travel to Israel, have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and attend the NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 meeting in Sicily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.