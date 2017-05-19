Brazilian twin sisters commemorate 100th birthday with stunning photo shoot

Brazilian twin sisters participated in a photo shoot Monday as a way to celebrate their 100th birthday later this month.

Twins Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi of Ibiraçu, Brazil, were featured on a local news report that caught the attention of a photographer, according to ABC News.

Camila Lima, 28, contacted the sisters to see if they would be interested in being photographed.

“I am in love with the elderly and for about a year I have been developing photos with the elderly,” Lima said to Fox News. “I photograph many young couples, so my love for photographing older couples is a way to inspire younger couples.”

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN, 105, FINALLY GETS WISH FULFILLED: A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA

“I had never met anyone 100-years-old, let alone twins! I got in touch with their family and offered the photo shoot as a gift,” Lima also told Good Housekeeping.

The photo shoot took an estimated two hours, which included makeup, hair styling, and matching dresses.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE CLIMBS MOUNT EVEREST FOR SPECTACULAR WEDDING: SEE THE PHOTOS

“They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness,” Lima said.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The sisters were both “very happy and satisfied” with the photographs, according to Lima.

On their birthday, May 20, the twins planned a large family celebration. Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; while Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, according to Gazeta News.