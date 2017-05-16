Coast Guard searching for missing plane near Bahamas

Search crews are looking for an airplane with four passengers, including two children, on board after it vanished near the Bahamas on Monday, the United States Coast Guard said.

The MU-2B airplane heading to Titusville, Florida lost radar and radio contact just after 2 p.m., about 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard. The plane departed from Borinquen, Puerto Rico about 11 a.m. that day.

Jennifer Blumin, Nathan Ulrich, both of New York, and Blumin's 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons were on board.

The Coast Guard deployed aerial search crews on Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force were also assisting with the search.