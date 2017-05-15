French president Emmanuel Macron appoints relatively unknown prime minister

Is he draining le swamp?

New French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a relatively unknown lawmaker to serve as the prime minister of France.

Macron's appointment of Edouard Philippe, 46, is making good on campaign promises to repopulate French politics with new faces.

The announcement was made on Monday by Alexis Kohler, Macron's new general secretary at the presidential Elysee Palace.

Philippe is the mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, a trained lawyer and an author of political thrillers. He's also a member of the mainstream-right Republicans party that was badly battered by Macron's victory in the presidential campaign.

FRANCE INAUGURATES EMMANUEL MACRON AS NEW PRESIDENT

Philippe's appointment ticks several boxes for the 39-year-old Macron, France's youngest president, who took power on Sunday.

The prime minister's age reinforces the generational shift in France's corridors of power and the image of youthful vigor that Macron is cultivating.

Philippe may also attract other Republicans to Macron's cause as the centrist president works to piece together a majority in parliament to pass his promised economic reforms.

MACRON'S PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES GATHER IN PARIS

Philippe is close to former Prime Minister Alain Juppe. Reacting to Philippe's appointment, Juppe called the new prime minister "a man of great talent" with "all the qualities to handle the difficult job."

Philippe served as Juppe's campaign spokesman during the Republicans party primary. When Juppe was beaten, Philippe switched his support to Francois Fillon for the French presidency but then quit the campaign when prosecutors started investigating allegations that Fillon's family benefited illegally from cushy taxpayer-funded jobs.

Philippe previously worked as a director of public affairs for French nuclear group Areva and as a lawyer with New York City-based international law firm Debevoise and Plimpton LLP, The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.