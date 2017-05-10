Female teens freed following arrest on terrorism suspicion

British police say three teenage women who were suspected of involvement in terrorism have been released without charge.

They said no further action will be taken against the two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old, who were released Wednesday.

The three had been arrested May 1 on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

A 21-year-old woman who was shot by counter-terrorism officers on April 27 during a planned operation remains in custody, along with two other women. Police said they had disrupted an active terror plot when they raided a property in northwest London. The later arrests were part of the same investigation

British officials have set the threat level at "severe" indicating an attack is highly likely. An extremist attack at Parliament in March left five people dead.