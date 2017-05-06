US Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as 15-year veteran

The Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia this week was a distingusihed 15-year veteran who had had been awarded the Bronze star for heroism in combat four times.

Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during an operation against Al Shabab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Milliken was a Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL, The Virginian Pilot reported.

He was a member of SEAL Team Six, a defense official told Fox News.

WCSH-TV reported that Milliken grew up in Falmouth, in Maine, and was a graduate of Falmouth High School. He was killed and two other SEALs were wounded in a gunfight with the Islamic terror group.

US NAVY SEAL KILLED IN SOMALIA

The SEALs were attacked "early" in the mission, not long after landing, and the Pentagon was still assessing if the mission -- targeting a "group of people" associated with attacks on Somalia's capital -- was a success, Fox News reported Friday.

Despite a recent focus on the country by the Trump administration, the authority for the mission was given under orders issued by the Obama administration.

“Senior Chief Kyle Milliken embodied the warrior spirit and toughness infused in our very best Navy SEALs,” Rear Admiral Timothy Szymanski, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, said. “We grieve his death, but we celebrate his life and many accomplishments. He is irreplaceable as a husband, father, son, friend and teammate - and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and teammates.”

Szymanski said Milliken’s sacrifice is a “stark reminder that Naval Special Operators are forward doing their job, confronting terrorism overseas to prevent evil from reaching our shores.”

Milliken enlisted in the Navy in 2002 and joined the SEALs a short time later.

During his military career he has earned four Bronze Stars with Combat “V,” two Joint Service Commendation Medals and a Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews