Swedish politician proposes to give employees paid time off to have sex

Now this is what you call workplace innovation.

A Swedish politician is pushing to give employees an hour-long paid break to go home and have sex.

Per Erik Muskos, a member of the Swedish Social Democrat party, made the proposal during a council meeting in the northern city of Overtornea.

Mr Muskos said he’s backing the measure because he believes midweek sex breaks will improve wellness and boost childbirth in the northern region he represents.

“Childbirth should be encouraged,” he told the Stockholm-based newspaper Aftonbladet.

“When sex is also an excellent form of exercise with documented positive effects on wellbeing, the municipality should kill two birds with one stone and encourage employees to use their fitness hour to go home and have sex with their partner.”

He said everyday stresses in life can put a strain on relationships, arguing Swedish couples don’t get enough quality together, which makes it difficult for them to express their love.

“I believe that sex is a scarce commodity in many long relationships. Everyday life is stressful and the children are at home. This could be an opportunity to have their own time.”

