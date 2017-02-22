US troops have come 'under fire' in and around Mosul, official says

U.S. troops have come "under fire" and have "returned fire" in and around Mosul as allied forces try to retake the city from ISIS, a U.S. military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“When someone is shooting at you, that is combat,” said Col. John Dorrian, the Baghdad-based spokesman, to Pentagon reporters.

The news comes days after the U.S. commander of American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and other traveling press in Baghdad that U.S. troops were operating closer than ever to the front lines.

Dorrian said Wednesday that some U.S. troops are operating “very close” to the front against ISIS near Mosul.

ISIS is estimated to have between 1,000 and 3,000 fighters in Mosul, Dorrian said.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews