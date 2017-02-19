Iraqi forces launch push to retake western half of Mosul from ISIS

Iraqi forces launched an operation on Sunday to retake the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the operation start on state television saying government forces were moving to "liberate the people of Mosul from Daesh oppression forever", using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

According to Reuters the Iraqi Prime Minister said for the forces to “respect human rights.”

Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul last month, but the west remains in the hands of entrenched extremists.

The battle for Mosul's western half is expected to be prolonged and difficult, due to denser population and older, narrower streets.

Reuters reported that the forces have “captured several villages” in Mosul.

“ISIS’s cruelty, brutality and reach show they are not just a threat in Iraq and Syria, but to the region and the entire world,” the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said in a statement.

The statement reported that over 65 nations have come together in order to “defeat ISIS” over the past couple years.

“While ISIS indiscriminately targets civilians the Iraqi Security Forces continue to do everything in their power to protect the citizens of Mosul, of all sects and religions,” said Townsend. “They have shown all of Iraq how to be a unified nation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.