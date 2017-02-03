ATTACK AT THE LOUVRE: Assailant wielding machete, shouting ‘Allahu akhbar’ stopped by soldier, police say

A French soldier reportedly opened fire Friday outside the Louvre Museum in Paris after he was attacked by an unidentified man wielding a machete and shouting "Allahu akhbar."

The investigation is in its early stages, but the head of police told Reuters that, based on the attackers remarks, authorities believe the suspect wanted to carry out a terror attack.

The attacker was carrying 2 backpacks, but neither had explosives.

It is believed the suspect acted alone, but Reuters reported that a second person was detained.

"We are dealing with an attack from an individual who wasclearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whosecomments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out aterrorist incident," Michel Cadot, the head of the police force, said.

The scene was chaotic. A police official reportedly said the soldier was slightly injured, and responded with five shots. The suspect was reportedly in grave condition.

The French Interior Ministry tweeted that a serious security incident is taking place at museum. Police have reportedly cordoned off access to the museum.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

A spokewoman for the museum told The Telegraph that it was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

