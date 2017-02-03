Girl, 13, held at knifepoint by drug addict, police video shows

This is the terrifying moment a junkie held a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in a bid to exchange her for drugs – only for cops to storm in and rescue her.

The drug-crazed man, named only as Zhenya, broke into a house in the city of Omsk in Omsk Oblast region, central Russia, where the teen girl lives with her grandmother.

He then started demanding drugs from the pair who didn't have any, according to local media.

Threatening her with a knife, the man allegedly made the girl call the police so he could demand drugs in exchange for her freedom.

Police and a SWAT team rushed to the scene and video footage filmed by a cop shows the tattooed drug addict holding the girl on his lap with a knife against her back.

It appears as though there is some tense negotiation with Zhenya demanding the cops to leave the room as he did not want to "get a life sentence".

The girl can be heard crying in terror as officers try to reason with her captor by saying: "Zhenya, calm down, please calm down. Please let the girl go."

The cop filming the frantic scene is behind two other officers when there is a sudden scream from the girl and the SWAT team pile into the bedroom where she is being held.

She is quickly freed, unharmed, and taken to another room where an officer looks after her.

A policeman can be heard calming the junkie down while a paramedic fills a syringe.

After a struggle, the SWAT team pinned Zhenya face-down to the ground and a doctor injects him with a sedative.

The girl was unharmed but psychologists are working with her to help her recover from the traumatic experience.

The man was arrested although it is unclear what charges have been brought against him.

This story first appeared in The Sun.