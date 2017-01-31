Hit squad reportedly kills ISIS madman who beheaded hundreds

A notorious ISIS executioner who beheaded hundreds of innocent citizens has been stabbed to death by a hit squad in northwest Iraq.

Abu Sayyaf was one of the terror group’s main executioners and appeared in many of the group’s propaganda videos showing brutal decapitations.

He is the second ISIS executioner to be killed in region in the last few days.

Sayyaf was infamous for collecting the heads of his victims and dumping them in the same hole in the region of al-Khasafa.

Iraqi journalist Muhammad Yawar said: “Abu Sayyaf was one of the scariest executioners in Nineveh… He was a reflection of the brutality of this terrorist group.

“He was known for his huge body and heavy arms. He was one of the notorious faces in the ISIS propaganda videos.”

Local media activist Abdullah al-Mallah revealed a group of unknown assailants ambushed Sayyaf in his car killing him instantly

Another ISIS killer accompanying the executioner also died in the attack.

Al-Mallah said: “He [Sayyaf] was found dead in the Dawassah district west of Mosul city in Nineveh Governorate on Sunday evening. The ISIS-led Hisba Police was unable to identify the perpetrators.”

