Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic violence

The Russian parliament has taken a step to decriminalize some forms of domestic violence.

The State Duma voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members that doesn't cause bodily harm. The bill that makes battery on a family member punishable by a fine or a 15-day day arrest has yet to be approved in the third reading. From the Duma, it would proceed to the upper house, largely a rubber-stamp body, and then to President Vladimir Putin's desk.

The bill stems from a Supreme Court ruling to decriminalize battery that doesn't inflict bodily harm, but to retain criminal charges for those accused of battery against family members. Conservative activists objected, arguing it was a threat to parents who might spank their children.