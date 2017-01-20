Three dead, at least 20 injured after man drives car into Melbourne pedestrians

Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured when a man drove a car into pedestrians in Melbourne's central business district Friday afternoon.

The chaos began in the early afternoon, after a man was seen driving in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne. The driver then turned onto the Bourke Street Mall, a pedestrian-only road, deliberately colliding with pedestrians before continuing onto a sidewalk and hitting several other people, Victoria state Police Acting Commander Stuart Bateson said.

Bateson said the incident is not connected to terrorism and no other suspects were being sought. He added that the tragedy was connected to an earlier stabbing in the city's southern suburbs, but did not elaborate further.

The incident comes amid global concern over extremists using vehicles to strike crowds, following truck attacks in Berlin and Nice, France last year.

"At this present stage, we ask the public to avoid the city," Bateson told reporters. "It is going to take us a really long time to process this scene. Our priority at the moment is with the injured, and it must be that we give them our attention."

Witnesses told Melbourne's Herald-Sun newspaper that driver appeared Middle Eastern. Stefano Pavan, a tourist from Italy, told the paper that Arabic music was blaring from the car as the man drove in circles in the middle of a downtown intersection.

"People were screaming because he was just going crazy,” Pavan said. "But it was like he was waiting for the police.”

Another witness, Rainbow Vekios, told the Herald-Sun that the driver was "screaming out to people.

"The police came and he started speeding down [the street]," Vekios said. "I saw one person getting CPR and another being treated."

Jordan Doust, a street performer, said the driver piloted the car onto a footpath leading to nearby tram tracks "and started to go for people. They were running and screaming and about 20 cops [were] chasing up behind him.

"It was frantic and the people were trying to get out of the way."

Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred. Several officers could be seen standing over a man lying on the sidewalk, clad only in his underwear, his hands apparently handcuffed behind his back. Police could also be seen examining a heavily damaged red car at the scene.



A video posted on social media captured the moment the car began driving in circles in the intersection before continuing on toward Bourke Street.



The streets around the incident were shut down.



The Australian Open tennis championship is currently being held in the city. Officials said the event was continuing as normal.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.