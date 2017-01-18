Iranian bodybuilder jailed for posting revealing photos of herself online

Iran’s social media police have struck again.

The Islamic Republic arrested and jailed a female bodybuilder after she published revealing photos of herself online, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

"One of the female bodybuilders who recently published nude photographs on social networks has been arrested," the Mizanonline news agency reported.

But in Iran, “nude” can refer to women who are not wearing headscarves or showing parts of their arms and legs, according to AFP.

The bodybuilder – who hasn’t been named – was sent to prison because she wasn’t able to post a $50,000 bail.

Her current status is unclear.

