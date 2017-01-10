The leaders of Cyprus have begun a second day of talks aimed at reunifying the island split along ethnic Greek and Turkish lines, addressing issues of how power could be shared, ties with the European Union and economic matters.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were meeting at U.N. offices in Geneva before the talks take an international turn, with the arrival of British, Greek and Turkish leaders on Thursday.

Anastasiades said Tuesday on his way in that "we are here to work intensely, with the hope that the talks will be productive and we will reach positive results."

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkey sent in troops in the wake of a Greek-backed coup that aimed to unite the island with Greece.