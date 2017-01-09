The Indian army says three civilian laborers working with an army road construction crew were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack near the border with Pakistan in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

An Indian army statement on Monday said the militants fired at a camp of the General Engineering Reserve Force in the frontier Battal area.

The statement said another laborer was wounded, while a search was on for the attackers.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

India and Pakistan each administer a portion of Kashmir, but both claim the disputed Himalayan territory in its entirety.

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, rebel groups have been fighting for either independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.