Turkey's foreign minister says the main obstacle to holding peace negotiations on Syria later this month is the cease-fire violations and he is calling on the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions on those refusing to stop the violence.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at U.N. headquarters where he discussed Syria with new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that if the talks go ahead in Kazakhstan's capital Astana they will be based on a roadmap to peace agreed to by key powers in Geneva in 2012.

He said the latest list he received on Thursday only has violations by pro-government supporters — not a single one by the opposition.

"This is not acceptable," Cavusoglu said. "So this is the main obstacle."

Turkey and Russia brokered the cease-fire and are monitoring the violations.