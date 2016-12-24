Two people have appeared in a London court charged with a variety of terrorism-related offenses.

Munir Hassan Mohammed is charged with preparing an act of terrorism, being a member of the Islamic State extremist group, and possessing instructions about how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone. The 35-year-old did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Rowaida El Hassan, 32, faces similar charges but is not accused of Islamic State membership. She also did not enter a plea. Both are being held pending their next court hearing.

They were arrested with four other people earlier in December. The other four were released without charge.

Britain's terror threat is set as "severe," indicating that officials believe an attack is highly likely.