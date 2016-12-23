Kosovo's government has decided to create a commission of experts to measure the country's territory, an effort to convince the opposition they are not losing land in a deal with neighboring Montenegro.

A border demarcation agreement signed with Montenegro in August 2015 has been contested by the opposition, saying Kosovo is ceding territory.

The Cabinet on Friday decided to put together a commission of experts "to clarify whether Kosovo has ceded territory or not with the agreement with Montenegro," Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said.

The deal has not been ratified because the opposition disrupted parliamentary work, using tear gas canisters, blowing whistles and throwing water bottles, while street rallies by their supporters routinely turned into violent clashes with police.