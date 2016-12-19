A strong earthquake has struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

The magnitude-6.7 quake Tuesday was likely an aftershock of a powerful earthquake that struck on Dec. 9. That magnitude-7.7 quake killed one person and left hundreds with homes that were damaged or destroyed.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday's earthquake was centered about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Kirakira and 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of the Solomon Islands' capital, Honiara. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles).

The Solomon Islands sit on the Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.