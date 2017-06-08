Mississippi girl helps deliver baby brother

It was quite the learning experience in a Mississippi hospital when a 12-year-old helped deliver her newborn brother.

Dede Carraway was getting ready to give birth to her third child in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, when her doctor, Walter Wolfe, noticed the mom’s oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Jacee, eagerly watching the process in the delivery room, right next to her mother.

Dr. Wolfe then asked if Jacee wanted to join in – and help him deliver her new baby brother. Jacee, eager and excited, agreed.

The doctor helped Jacee throughout the entire birth and even allowed her to cut the umbilical cord.

Carraway said Jacee wanted to help deliver her mom’s middle son 18 months ago, who Carraway noted her daughter has “such an emotional connection with.” But at that point, Carraway and her husband Zack thought their daughter was too young.

Knowing her third-born would be her last, Carraway said they decided it was time for Jacee to experience the miracle of childbirth.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe how it felt,” Carraway told Fox News. “Never in a million years, if you would have told me 12 years ago she [Jacee] would be delivering my last born, I would have told you – you’re crazy!”