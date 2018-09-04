United Airlines hikes checked baggage fees days after JetBlue

United Airlines has officially hiked prices for checked bags and effectively made the high skies a slightly pricier place.

The Chicago-headquartered carrier announced on Aug. 31 that the price of a first checked bag would increase from $25 to $30, while the price of a second checked bag would hop from $35 to $40.

The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean. However, second-bag fees to flights to and from Canada have also been hiked to $50, as per Forbes.

“As we continue to make investments that make travel on United better, we are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets — most of which have not been changed for the past eight years,” a United rep told Bloomberg of the news.

Similarly, just days before, JetBlue increased baggage fees by a hefty 20 percent, to a (momentary) industry high of $30 for the first checked bag, Forbes reports.

As of press time, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines still charge $25 for the first checked bag for domestic flights.

Airlines have steadily increased revenue from extra charges on things like baggage, ticket changes, nicer seats and early boarding.

Last year, U.S. airlines raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta and United.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.