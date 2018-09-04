'Sickness bug' gets Jet2 passengers 'violently ill' on flight from Spain to England

Passengers were said to be "dropping like flies" on Saturday night when a mystery bug caused havoc on a Jet2 flight from Spain.

Police, fire crews and ambulances were waiting on the tarmac at Leeds Bradford airport in the U.K. when it arrived from Reus at around 9.45 p.m.

They ordered the plane doors to remain shut after four passengers were found to be "violently sick to the point where one passed out."

Police later said the situation was stood down after the passengers were found to be struck with a sickness bug.

Sergeant Chris Brumfitt of West Yorkshire Police tweeted to confirm "a number of people" fell ill, adding: "Fortunately nothing more than a sickness bug."

A Jet2 spokesperson also shared a statement with Sun Online.

"We can confirm that the crew on board flight LS298 from Reus to Leeds Bradford Airport arranged an ambulance for two passengers who were taken ill.

"The crew were alerted to a further two, non-associated cases of passengers feeling unwell on board.

"On arrival, as a precaution they were immediately checked over in the ambulance before heading home. All other passengers disembarked as normal and continued their journeys. The safety and care of our customers is always our first priority."

