Emotional support dog missing after LATAM Airlines flight

One Connecticut man claims that his parents' beloved emotional support dog has gone missing in a bizarre twist of events after a LATAM Airlines flight from the U.S. to Paraguay, operating out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

On August 27, Jonathan Rolon’s parents were flying to the South American nation after visiting him in Connecticut with their emotional support dog, Logan, NBC New York reports.

Upon deplaning in Paraguay, Rolon alleges that the carrier’s staffers told his parents that Logan did not make the flight “due to a ramp issue.”

Learning of the news, Rolon headed to JFK to find Logan. When he arrived at the Queens, N.Y., air hub, LATAM staffers told him that he “couldn’t see the dog because another worker took the pooch home.”

Rolon claims that he was then given the name of the LATAM worker who took Logan and also an “intersection to search,” since the pup apparently was missing from the employee’s home.

Although reps for the Chile-based LATAM did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, the carrier confirmed to NBC that they are actively searching for Logan. They have posted 600 search posters around neighborhoods close to JFK Airport, offering a reward for information on the missing dog.

Moving forward, over 50 LATAM reps and the Animal Care Center of New York are also involved in the search for Logan.

“LATAM deeply regrets the situation and will continue to provide all the recourses at its disposal in the effort to reunite Logan with his family,” an airline spokesperson told the outlet, adding that they have been in contact with Rolon’s parents and have offered to fly them back to New York.

Meanwhile, Rolon says that the dog’s disappearance has taken an emotional toll on his family, especially for his mother, who has become “extremely depressed."