TUI Airways slammed for 'sexist' pilot, cabin crew stickers for kids

TUI Airways is in hot water with many, as flight attendants have reportedly distributed “Future Captain” stickers to boys and “Future Cabin Crew” stickers to girls ahead of recent flights, in a “deeply sexist” move that has left many Twitter users feeling frustrated.

Metro reported that TUI passenger Dame Gillian Morgan spotted airline staffers distributing the controversial items to children on an Aug. 15 flight from Bristol, England to Cyprus.

Later recalling that she is “absolutely sure” the stickers were issued by gender, Morgan said the "deeply sexist" incident especially struck a nerve, as she was traveling with her own young great-niece and great-nephew.

“The stickers were gender neutral but it’s the way that they were handed out that makes it complicated,” the 65-year-old doctor and scientist told the outlet.

“It happens implicitly all the time. The boys can have the Lego, the space rocket going to the moon, and the girls can have a little pony,” she continued of the incident which she dubbed “a shame.”

“We desperately need more women to do science, maths and engineering but little things like this take us backwards by providing restricting roles,” Morgan added.

In the days since, many Twitter users have chimed in on the matter and voiced similar sentiments.

“Epic fail by TUI. Girls can fly planes too,” one wrote.

“Ugh! #everydaysexism,” another agreed.

“Genuinely, how is this kind of thing still happening?” one wondered.

The London-headquartered carrier returned Fox News’ request for comment with the following statement, saying the incident was likely a misunderstanding.

“We’re sorry to hear a small number of customers have been upset by this. We think it has just been a simple mix-up since our future pilot and cabin crew stickers are designed for use for any child regardless of gender,” a spokesperson said. “The stickers are part of our activity packs which are intended to be used by crew to interact, engage with and create special moments for our customers on their holiday.”

“The feedback we’ve had so far this summer has been overwhelmingly positive. Children fall in love with flying when they go on their holidays with us and we want to encourage their dreams of becoming future pilots and crew members.”